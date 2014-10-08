Freeport's Indonesia copper mine must improve safety or face more protests - union

* Five people have died at the mine this year -union
official
* Safety at Grasberg is a priority, says Arizona-based miner
* Freeport set to make safety presentation to govt
By Michael Taylor and Dennys Kapa
JAKARTA, Oct 8 Workers at Freeport-McMoRan Inc's
giant Indonesian copper mine are seeking face-to-face
talks with local management following a fatal accident, and may
plan a further mine blockade or strike action, a union official
said.
Hundreds of angry protestors blocked access for two days
last week to the open-pit area of the Grasberg copper complex,
where production has been halted following the death of four
workers on Sept. 27. The open pit accounts for more than half of
the mine's output.
Fresh protests, blockades or strike action could be
triggered if workers' safety concerns and other demands were
ignored, said Albar Sabang, a senior official at a Freeport
union, potentially hindering copper exports.
"Production is important but safety is number one," Sabang
told Reuters, adding that protesting workers had demanded a
meeting on Oct. 11-12 with Freeport Indonesia CEO Rozik
Soetjipto. "If the demands are not met they will plan to do
another protest," he said.
The Indonesian government is investigating the accident,
which involved a collision between a light vehicle carrying nine
people and a haul truck, and has laid out a number of required
work changes for open-pit mining to resume.
Freeport has not responded to requests for comment, but the
Arizona-based firm said in statements last week that it would
work closely with the government accident investigation team and
that safety at Grasberg is a priority.
A tunnel collapse last year killed 28 workers at the mine in
one of the country's worst mining disasters. Union officials say
five people have now died at the mine this year following an
earlier fatality.
The Grasberg complex sits inside the Pacific "Ring of Fire"
and faces regular earthquakes, as well as torrential rainfall
that can trigger landslides down steep slopes. The mine's
position on top of a mountain means workers also have to cope
with altitude sickness and poor visibility due to thick mist.
IMPROVEMENTS DEMANDED
A video on YouTube that purports to show the latest
incident, shows a heavy duty hauling truck drive over a
four-wheel drive vehicle at a bend in the road at the mine site.
As a worker standing between the two vehicles runs to avoid
the haulage truck, the four-wheel drive vehicle is crushed.
The video could not be independently verified by Reuters.
Workers at last week's protest complained that the company's
management has put production ahead of worker safety.
"I've only had one training session, which was at the
beginning before I started working here," a worker who drives
trucks similar to the one involved in the accident told Reuters.
The worker declined to be named.
At a news conference late on Tuesday, mines ministry
officials said changes needed at the mine before open-pit
activities could resume included retraining haulage truck
drivers, more safety meetings, greater use of mobile
communications, guidelines to increase traffic safety and
maintaining mining facilities when production has stopped.
Freeport officials are expected to outline planned safety
changes at a meeting with the mine ministry on Thursday.
"All our demands have a deadline so that the company will
take them seriously," said Bambang Susigit, a senior mines
ministry official.
Freeport, one of the biggest tax payers in Southeast Asia's
largest economy, only recently resolved a tax spat with the
government that halted exports for months and frayed relations.
Rio Tinto has a joint venture with Freeport for a
40 per cent share of Grasberg's production above specific levels
until 2021, and 40 per cent of all production after 2021.
(Additional reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Reporting by Michael
Taylor and Dennys Kapa; Editing by Richard Pullin)