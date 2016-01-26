Freeport Indonesia's copper export permit to end on Thursday -govt

BRIEF-American Express expects 2017 earnings per share of $5.60 - $5.80
* Fourth-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $8.0 billion, down 4 percent from $8.4 billion a year ago
JAKARTA Jan 26 Freeport McMoRan Inc's copper concentrate export permit for its Indonesian unit will expire on Thursday, Didi Sumedi, an official at the trade ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.
Last week, Indonesia's government stated that Freeport, which runs the massive Grasberg copper and gold mine, must put a further $530 million into an escrow account in order to get an extension to its export permit.
"The end limit (for Freeport to export) is January 28," said Sumedi, who earlier this week said the export permit deadline was on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Tom Hogue)
* Fourth-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $8.0 billion, down 4 percent from $8.4 billion a year ago
* Satori Resources adds technical expertise by board of directors and management appointments
* Stemline Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock