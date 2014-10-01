Freeport Indonesia workers blockade mine after deadly accident

JAKARTA Oct 1 Workers at Freeport-McMoRan Inc's
Indonesian unit are blocking access to the mine site,
union and company officials said on Wednesday, to protest
against the number of fatal accidents at one of the world's
biggest copper mines.
Open-pit mining at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia's Papua
had been temporarily suspended since Saturday, after four
workers were killed in a collision involving a truck.
Following the accident, workers began a "spontaneous"
blockade early on Wednesday, Juli Parorrongan, a union spokesman
said. He could not know how many staff were involved, but
workers told Reuters around 500 took part in the demonstration.
There were at least three deadly accidents at the Papua
complex last year, including a tunnel collapse in May that
killed 28 people.
Freeport Indonesia spokeswoman Daisy Primayanti said
management were holding a dialogue with the protesters to find a
solution.
Freeport only resumed Indonesian exports in early August
after a seven-month tax dispute with the government halted
shipments.
In mid-August, the company said it had built up a
140,000-tonne stockpile and expected total copper concentrate
production of 1.8 million tonnes this year, down from an earlier
forecast of 2.2 million tonnes, with exports of about 700,000
tonnes.
According to union spokesman Parorrongan, protesters had
made banners with the names of victims of previous accidents.
"They want the head of the company to be responsible, but I
do not have clear information how many workers are involved and
what their specific demands are," he said.
Indonesia's mining ministry expects the investigation into
last week's accident to take a week, and open-pit mining would
not resume until its conclusion.
