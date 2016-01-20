Indonesia to give Freeport divestment verdict in March -official

| JAKARTA
JAKARTA Jan 20 Indonesia will reach a decision
on whether to accept Freeport McMoRan Inc's $1.7 billion
divestment price for its unit in the country by the end of the
first quarter, a mines ministry official said on Wednesday.
Under agreements reached in 2014, the U.S. mining giant must
sell the government a greater share of the Grasberg copper and
gold mine in Papua and invest in domestic processing to win an
extension of its contract beyond 2021.
Earlier this week, State-owned Enterprises Minister Rini
Soemarno said Freeport was asking the government to pay too much
for an additional 10.46 percent stake.
A team of official from different ministries will be formed
to evaluate Freeport's offer and negotiate with the company,
Bambang Gatot, the mines ministry's director general of coal and
minerals told a parliamentary committee, with a final verdict
due in March.
"If the government will buy it, it should consult with
parliament first," said Gatot, adding that the stake could go to
the central or regional governments, a state-owned enterprise or
a private company.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Fraser Phillips in a recent note
valued Freeport's current 90.64 percent Grasberg stake at $8.2
billion, with the asset's full valuation at $9 billion. Other
analysts may have different valuations.
The divestment price is based on the right to mine beyond
2021 and future investment needed, Clementino Lamury, director
and executive vice-president at Freeport Indonesia told the
committee.
Freeport, whose current contract ends in 2021, wants to
invest $18 billion to expand its operations, including
underground mining, at one of the world's largest copper mines,
but is seeking government assurances first that it will get an
extension.
Consulting parliament on the divestment offer could
potentially slow the process further.
Freeport's local CEO Maroef Sjamsoeddin resigned for
personal reasons on Monday, just weeks after the company became
entangled in an alleged extortion scandal that upset powerful
figures inside and outside the government.
Sjamsoeddin said he had secretly recorded a meeting with the
parliament speaker, with his handling of the situation coming
under criticism from both government and industry officials.
The scandal came at a delicate time, with both sides working
together towards a deal.
Freeport's Jakarta-friendly co-founder James "Jim Bob"
Moffett also resigned as the company's chairman last month, and
his departure is seen as a blow to contract talks.
"Moffett is a great negotiator," said a source with close
connections to the Phoenix, Arizona-based company. "People feel
much more comfortable dealing with him."
Delays resolving the issue could lead to a gradual reduction
in copper output as open-pit mining depletes and could be
supportive for copper prices and hurt Indonesian
government revenues.
