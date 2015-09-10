Freeport Indonesia cuts copper sales forecast due to El Nino

JAKARTA, Sept 10 Freeport-McMoRan has revised down its forecast for copper concentrate sales from its Indonesian unit, an official at the U.S. mining giant said, after milling operations were hurt by the El Nino dry weather pattern.

Freeport, which runs one of the world's largest copper mines in Papua in eastern Indonesia, said a lack of water supply would cut its 2015 sales by 25 million pounds, or 3 percent, from its earlier sales estimate of 860 million pounds for the year.

"During the third quarter, milling operations have been impacted by a reduction in process water available under current El Nino conditions," company spokesman Eric Kinneberg said in an email late on Wednesday.

Indonesia is expected to face moderate El Nino conditions from July to November, affecting provinces from Sumatra to eastern Indonesia, although the weather pattern could strengthen from September to December.

Exports from Freeport Indonesia's Grasberg mine complex in remote Papua have already been hindered this quarter by new payment rules for buyers and the closure of the company's domestic smelter.

Freeport Indonesia usually produces about 220,000 tonnes of copper ore per day, which is then converted to copper concentrate. Kinneberg declined to provide daily output details for the mine.

Union officials said last week that Freeport sent a letter to employees on Aug. 20 asking for greater efficiency and emphasizing the need for cost-saving. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Tom Hogue)