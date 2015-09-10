UPDATE 1-Freeport Indonesia cuts copper sales forecast due to El Nino

* Freeport Indonesia cuts 2015 copper sales by 25 mln pounds
* Grasberg exports already hurt by new rules, smelter
closure
* Govt to push ahead with changes to contract renewal
(Adds copper price, additional comments/details)
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Sept 10 Freeport-McMoRan has
revised down its 2015 forecast for copper concentrate sales from
its Indonesian unit by 3 percent, an official at the U.S. mining
giant said, after milling operations were hurt by the El Nino
dry weather pattern.
Freeport, which runs one of the world's largest copper mines
in Papua in eastern Indonesia, said a lack of water supply would
cut its 2015 sales by 25 million pounds from an earlier sales
estimate of 860 million pounds for the year.
"During the third quarter, milling operations have been
impacted by a reduction in process water available under current
El Nino conditions," company spokesman Eric Kinneberg said in an
email late on Wednesday.
Indonesia is expected to face moderate El Nino conditions
from July to November, affecting provinces from Sumatra to
eastern Indonesia, although the weather pattern could strengthen
from September to December.
An intensifying El Nino is also impacting Ok Tedi Mining
Ltd's Papua New Guinea copper mine, which a company executive
said earlier this month is likely to stay shuttered until the
first quarter of 2016.
The past month has also seen a stream of output cuts at
copper mines in response to prices mired at six-year lows.
Any lengthy disruptions to supplies could support benchmark
copper prices that have fallen around 15 percent so far
this year and currently trade at about $5,340 a tonne.
"It helps protect the downside, but if we see a deceleration
in China, it won't stop prices going down to the $4,500 range,"
said Dominic Schnider of UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong,
referring to Freeport.
Exports from Freeport Indonesia's Grasberg mine complex in
remote Papua have already been hindered this quarter by new
payment rules for buyers and the closure of the company's
domestic smelter.
Freeport Indonesia usually produces about 220,000 tonnes of
copper ore per day, which is then converted to copper
concentrate. Kinneberg declined to provide daily output details
for the mine.
Union officials said last week that Freeport sent a letter
to employees on Aug. 20 asking for greater efficiency and
emphasizing the need for cost-saving.
On Thursday, Indonesia's energy and mines minister said the
government plans to push ahead with changes that would allow
miners to seek an earlier renewal of expiring mining contracts.
Freeport has for years been seeking contract certainty
before investing the more than $15 billion needed to turn its
Indonesia asset into the world's biggest underground mine after
2016. The company's current deal is due to expire in 2021.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE; Editing
by Tom Hogue)