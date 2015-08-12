Freeport indonesia halts copper exports after permit expires

JAKARTA Aug 12 Freeport-McMoRan has
stopped exporting since last month from one of the world's
largest copper mines that it runs in Indonesia, a spokesman said
on Wednesday, as the U.S. miner awaits approval from the trade
ministry.
Riza Pratama, a spokesman for the company's Indonesia unit,
confirmed in a text message to Reuters that exports had stopped
since "the last permit expired July 25".
Freeport, which runs the Grasberg mine in Papua, halted
shipments after failing to obtain an exemption from a new rule
requiring mining exports to use letters of credit, the Jakarta
Globe newspaper reported on Wednesday.
