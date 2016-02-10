UPDATE 1-Indonesia allows Freeport to resume copper exports for another 6 mths

* New permit to expire on Aug 8, linked to 5 pct export tax
By Bernadette Christina Munthe
JAKARTA, Feb 10 Indonesia on Wednesday granted
Freeport-McMoRan Inc a new six-month export permit for
shipments from one of the world's largest copper mines, ending a
near two-week stoppage due to a dispute over payment for a new
metal smelter.
The deal is a relief for both sides as a lengthy halt in
exports would have hit the U.S. mining giant's profits and
denied the Indonesian government desperately needed revenue from
one of its biggest taxpayers.
In the global copper market, prices fell to near their
lowest level in a fortnight on Wednesday, partly on oversupply
concerns exacerbated by the decision on Freeport's exports.
"The export permit has been issued," Didi Sumedi, a mining
director for the trade ministry, told Reuters, with Freeport
allowed to ship up to 1,033,758 tonnes of copper over the next
six months. The permit expires on Aug. 8.
Freeport was forced to halt overseas shipments last month
after the government demanded the company first pay a $530
million deposit for a smelter before it renewed the permit.
Talks between the two sides over the $530 million bond were
ongoing. Freeport won the government's backing for a new permit
only after agreeing to continue paying a 5 percent export tax.
"We appreciate the support from the government and continue
our discussion to escalate the development of the smelter and
the extension of our contract of work," said Freeport spokesman
Riza Pratama.
Indonesia wants the deposit as a guarantee that the Phoenix,
Arizona-based company will complete construction of another
local smelter. Freeport had set aside $80 million for the
smelter in July 2015 to obtain its current export permit.
Freeport CEO Richard Adkerson last month said the
government's demand for a smelter deposit was "inconsistent"
with an agreement reached between the two sides in mid-2014.
According to that agreement, Freeport must sell the
government a greater share of the Grasberg mine, and invest in
domestic processing to win an extension of its contract of work
beyond 2021.
The U.S. mining giant wants to invest $18 billion to expand
its operations at Grasberg, but is seeking government assurances
first that it will get a contract extension.
President Joko Widodo told Reuters on Wednesday that talks
on a contract extension could not legally start until 2019.
"I already told Freeport Indonesia last year that we must
talk about royalties, local content, smelter and development in
Papua but until now there is no answer from Freeport," the
president said.
Freeport's long-held aim to continue mining in Indonesia
beyond 2021 has been beset by controversy, resignations and a
political scandal that led to the resignation of the
parliamentary speaker.
(Additional reporting by John Chalmers, Kanupriya Kapoor and
Fergus Jensen; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Michael Perry
and Tom Hogue)