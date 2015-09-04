Freeport Indonesia's copper shipments fall in August - union

JAKARTA, Sept 4 Freeport-McMoran's
Indonesian unit exported only two shipments of copper
concentrate during August, a union official said on Friday, as
new payment rules for buyers and the closure of the company's
domestic smelter hindered supplies.
Freeport Indonesia, which usually produces about 220,000
tonnes of copper ore per day, said last week that concentrate
exports from its giant Papua mine had slowed since July 25 as it
faced new rules on how buyers pay for metal.
Under normal conditions, Freeport makes four to six
shipments per month, of which about a third usually go to its
domestic smelter at Gresik, Freeport Papua-based union official
Virgo Solossa told Reuters.
Gresik has been closed due to a technical problem since June
19.
It was unclear on Friday whether production at Grasberg was
running at full capacity, although Solossa said that the U.S.
mining giant sent a letter to employees on Aug. 20 asking for
greater efficiency and emphasizing the need for cost-saving.
Freeport Indonesia said in an email that concentrate
shipments were proceeding normally after the Indonesian
government renewed its export license on July 29. Freeport
Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama did not give further details on
exports or output.
Freeport negotiated a six-month export permit with the
Indonesian government on July 27. It is still in talks on new
government rules making it compulsory for its exports to be
transacted through letters of credit issued by domestic banks.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Additional reporting by
Michael Taylor and Wilda Asmarini in Jakarta; Writing by Michael
Taylor; Editing by Richard Pullin)