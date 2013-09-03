Freeport Indonesia CEO says force majeure lifted at Papua copper mine

JAKARTA, Sept 3 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc has lifted its force majeure at the world's second-biggest copper mine, almost four months after a deadly accident at the remote Papua complex, the local CEO said on Tuesday.

Freeport Indonesia declared force majeure to free itself from obligations to deliver copper concentrate from its Grasberg copper and gold mine on June 12, after a tunnel collapse on May 14 that killed 28 people and forced the mine to halt operations.

"No more force majeure," PT Freeport Indonesia Chief Executive Rozik Soetjipto said in a text message reply to a Reuters question on whether the force majeure had been lifted.

"It was lifted based on mutual agreement with each individual client."