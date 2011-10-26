Freeport Indonesia declares force majeure at Grasberg

JAKARTA Oct 26 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc declared force majeure on "affected concentrate sales agreements" from its strike-hit Grasberg mine in Indonesia, the Arizona-based firm said on Wednesday.

Production at the world's second-largest copper mine has been severely hit by month-long strike action over pay and conditions, road blockades and possible pipeline sabotage.

"As previously reported, the strike action at PT Freeport Indonesia has impacted production and concentrate shipments," said Freeport Indonesia spokesman Ramdani Sirait.

"Throughout the period, we have worked cooperatively with our customers on the revised concentrate production and shipping schedule.

"The lower concentrate production has impacted our ability to fully perform our sales commitments and as a result, we were required to declare force majeure on the affected concentrate sales agreements," he added.

Last week, Freeport Indonesia said it was considering shutting down its Grasberg mine as one of several contingency plans if security does not improve.

At that time, the firm said production was at a reduced rate. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Writing Michael Taylor; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)