Freeport says Grasberg copper output over 4,000/T day

TIMIKA, Indonesia Oct 12 Copper concentrate
production at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's
Grasberg mine in Indonesia has risen to over 4,000 tonnes per
day in October, compared to only 54 tonnes on Sept 18 after the
start of a worker strike, the firm said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Output was 4,494 tonnes on Oct 10, Freeport said. Earlier on
Wednesday, Freeeport Indonesia said it would ship 78,921 tonnes
of copper concentrate from its strike-hit Grasberg mine this
week.
Output at Freeport Indonesia's Grasberg, the world's second
biggest copper mine, has been disrupted since about half of its
workers went on strike in mid-September over pay and conditions.
The company has said contract and other non-striking workers
have been working to boost output and ore processing.
On Monday, a clash between striking workers and police near
the remote mine killed one protestor and injured others,
complicating a pay dispute that appears far from being resolved.
