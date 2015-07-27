Indonesia, Freeport reach deal over 6-month export permit extension

JAKARTA, July 27 Indonesia's mines ministry will
recommend that U.S. miner and energy producer Freeport-McMoRan
receive a six-month extension to export up to 775,000
tonnes of copper, a government official said on Monday.
"Today, we reached a deal with Freeport," Coal and Minerals
Director General Bambang Gatot told reporters. "Freeport
principally has fulfilled the requirements, so tomorrow the
government can issue export approval for the next six months."
A Freeport official said the company expected copper
shipments to take place this weekend.
