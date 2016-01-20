Indonesia will issue export permit extension to Freeport -minister

BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q4 earnings per share C$0.33
* Fourth-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $218.0 million, compared with $200.1 million for corresponding quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA Jan 20 Freeport Indonesia, a unit of U.S. miner Freeport McMoRan Inc, will be granted a copper concentrate export permit when its current one ends this month, the country's mines minister said on Wednesday.
Sudirman Said told reporters that the company would still be required to pay a 5 percent export tax on copper concentrates because of slow progress building a domestic smelter, and would have to deposit funds into an escrow account. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; writing by Nicholas Owen; editing by Jason Neely)
OTTAWA, Jan 19 Canadian exporters are scrambling to find ways to avoid a potential 10 percent import tax promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, including the possible shifting of production or supply lines south of the border.
* FirstEnergy - Will recognize pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of about $266 million associated with power stations sold to Aspen Generating