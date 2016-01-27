Indonesia, Freeport working to find common ground on copper export permit

JAKARTA Jan 27 Indonesia's government will work
with Freeport McMoRan Inc to find common ground so the
U.S. mining giant can continue to ship copper concentrate for at
least another six months, the mines minister said on Wednesday.
Freeport's current six-month export permit is due to expire
on Thursday and the government has said it will not be renewed
unless the company pays a $530-million deposit for a new
smelter.
"They wrote a letter, which basically says they will be
cooperative and will try to comply with the government
requirements," Energy and Mines Minister Sudirman Said told
reporters.
"We can understand that moving $530 million will hit their
balance sheet. We are seeking a solution."
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Himani Sarkar)