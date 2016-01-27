版本:
Indonesia, Freeport working to find common ground on copper export permit

JAKARTA Jan 27 Indonesia's government will work with Freeport McMoRan Inc to find common ground so the U.S. mining giant can continue to ship copper concentrate for at least another six months, the mines minister said on Wednesday.

Freeport's current six-month export permit is due to expire on Thursday and the government has said it will not be renewed unless the company pays a $530-million deposit for a new smelter.

"They wrote a letter, which basically says they will be cooperative and will try to comply with the government requirements," Energy and Mines Minister Sudirman Said told reporters.

"We can understand that moving $530 million will hit their balance sheet. We are seeking a solution." (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

