Indonesia certain of finding solution to Freeport export permit issue

JAKARTA Jan 27 Indonesia's mines minister said
on Wednesday he was certain a solution would be found to the
issue of extending Freeport's permit to export copper, amid
discussions with the company.
The government has said it will not renew Freeport's
six-month export permit, due to expire on Thursday, unless the
company pays a $530-million deposit for a new smelter.
"We still have a couple of days to seek a solution," Energy
Minister Sudirman Said told reporters.
"I am certain (a solution will be found) because our
orientation is how to maintain continuity of their operation so
that this doesn't impact the local economy and industry."
The government would continue to communicate with and meet
the U.S.-based mining company to "seek common ground" and find a
solution, Said added.
