Freeport hopes will soon get Indonesia copper export extension

JAKARTA Aug 9 Freeport-McMoRan Inc has not yet received an extension to its Indonesian copper export permit, which expired on Monday, but hopes the government will issue one soon, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Freeport, which usually produces about 220,000 tonnes of copper ore a day, could face a halt in shipments from its giant Grasberg copper mine if the government does not quickly approve an extension.

"We're optimistic the government will give the export permit soon," said Freeport spokesman Riza Pratama.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

