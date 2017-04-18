Freeport Indonesia has initial approval to resume copper exports -spokesman

Bunge says not engaged in business discussions with Glencore
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
JAKARTA, April 18 Freeport McMoRan Inc has received a preliminary approval to resume copper concentrate exports from its Indonesian unit and is now in the process of obtaining an export permit, a company spokesman said.
"We have got approval for exports and are working on finalising an export permit," Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama told Reuters, but did not provide further details.
Indonesia halted Freeport's copper concentrate exports in January under new rules that require the Phoenix, Arizona-based company to adopt a special licence, pay new taxes and royalties, divest a 51 percent stake in its operations and relinquish arbitration rights. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen, editing by David Evans)
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.