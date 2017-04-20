Freeport Indonesia workers plan month-long protest against layoffs

JAKARTA, April 20 Indonesian workers at American
mining giant Freeport McMoran Inc. will stage a month-long
protest starting May 1 against layoffs, as the company ramps
down production in the midst of a contract dispute with the
Indonesian government.
Union member Tri Puspital said the strike at the giant
Grasberg copper mine in the eastern province of Papua was
intended to disrupt production and that management had already
been informed.
"We demand that they stop sending workers on furloughs,
bring back all the workers who have already been sent off, and
open negotiation with the union," Puspital told Reuters by
phone.
