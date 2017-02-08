版本:
Indonesia Freeport to reduce mining activities -smelter official

JAKARTA Feb 8 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it will scale back activities at its Indonesian copper mine, an official at Indonesia's main copper smelter, PT Smelting, said on Wednesday, amid a worker strike and other issues.

"Freeport has just issued a notice this morning that they will reduce (mining) activities in stages," Smelting director Prihadi Santoso told reporters.

"We are trying to meet our commitments to our clients," he said, declining to comment on what had sparked the strike.

PT Smelting is 60.5 percent owned by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation. Freeport Indonesia holds 25 percent. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)
