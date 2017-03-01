版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 13:52 BJT

Freeport says no return to 'business as usual' for Indonesia's Grasberg mine

JAKARTA, March 1 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said there will be "no returning to business as usual" for its giant Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia, where operations have been disrupted as a result of an export stoppage imposed since mid-January, according to a company document dated Feb. 28 reviewed by Reuters.

Under a revised plan for 2017, Grasberg's daily copper ore output will be scaled back to 95,000 tonnes from a previous estimate of 140,000 tonnes, the document said. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

