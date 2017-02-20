Freeport CEO says Indonesian unit has begun laying off workers

JAKARTA Feb 20 Freeport McMoRan Inc's
chief executive said on Monday the company's Indonesian unit has
made its first lay-offs since a dispute over its mining contract
started with the Indonesian government and may let go of more
workers this week.
Richard Adkerson told a news conference in Jakarta that
about 10 percent of the expatriate workforce had been laid off
on Friday and that this week "we will be releasing contract
workers."
Of Freeport Indonesia's 32,000 workers, only 12,000 are
employees and the rest are contractors, he said.
