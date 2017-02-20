Freeport CEO says Indonesian unit has begun laying off workers

JAKARTA Feb 20 Freeport McMoRan Inc's chief executive said on Monday the company's Indonesian unit has made its first lay-offs since a dispute over its mining contract started with the Indonesian government and may let go of more workers this week.

Richard Adkerson told a news conference in Jakarta that about 10 percent of the expatriate workforce had been laid off on Friday and that this week "we will be releasing contract workers."

Of Freeport Indonesia's 32,000 workers, only 12,000 are employees and the rest are contractors, he said. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)