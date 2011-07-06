Output seen halted at Freeport's Indonesia gold, copper mine

* Strike in third day, risks force majeure

* Mining operations completely halted - workers

* Mine already facing 17 pct drop in copper output this year

By Olivia Rondonuwu and Michael Taylor

JAKARTA, July 6 A strike for higher pay has paralysed production at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's mine in Indonesia, which holds the world's biggest gold reserves and is one of the largest copper producers, workers said on Wednesday.

The strike, which was in its third day, highlights the rising labour costs for businesses in booming emerging markets such as Indonesia, and if it continues for a week as planned, will raise the prospect the U.S. miner might have to halt shipments in a force majeure.

A contract worker, who declined to be identified, said mining operations have been completely halted because most workers have left the Grasberg mine site that is 4,000 metres above sea level, as well as their barracks 1,000 metres lower.

"All our friends have gone down, so definitely working activities are non-existent, and what can be done up there is just the processing of ores that have been dug up before the strike," the worker told Reuters by telephone.

Copper prices in London fell on Wednesday, after China raised interest rates for the third time this year, but were supported by the supply disruption in Indonesia as well as in Chile, where severe winter weather has hit output at a top mine and state workers are also planning a strike on July 11.

"I think the supply disruption at the Freeport Grasberg mine is positive for copper markets in the short-term but the influence may not extend further, especially if the strike does not drag on for too long," said Zhuo Gui Qiu, analyst at Minmetals Futures Co in Shenzhen.

WORSENING ORE QUALITY

The mine is already facing a 17 percent decline this year in production of copper, used for electronic wiring and ending up in mobile phones and televisions, because of worsening ore quality, with the strike likely to exacerbate the drop, said MineLife analyst Gavin Wendt.

Freeport has so far only said that concentrate shipments have not been affected, though has declined to comment on whether operations and production has been disrupted.

Analysts said any force majeure, enabling Freeport to halt contract shipments to buyers, would depend on the level of stocks the U.S. mining firm maintained at the remote mountain site.

"You may not see a force majeure unless it continues over a week," said UK-based VM Group analyst Carl Firman. "Generally mines have built into their mine plans a certain buffer of stocks, and I'd imagine they will work those down first so they can keep shipments and contracts secure."

There are around 8,000 mine workers taking part in the strike. Workers earning $1.50 per hour are pushing for higher wages, since their union says other Freeport workers around the world earn over ten times that amount.

The salary is in line with average wages last year of about $230 a month in the eastern Papua province, the country's statistics bureau said, though wage inflation has been spurred by over 6 percent growth in Southeast Asia's top economy and by record commodity prices this year.

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, also after the Chinese rate hike, with the precious metal driven more by investor flows and global risk sentiment, and less affected by short-term supply interruptions than copper. Both metals hit record prices earlier this year.

The union and Freeport have called for negotiations over pay but there were no signs of progress so far over a strike that the firm has called illegal.

A separatist insurgency and struggle over resources has lingered for decades in the Papua province. ($1 = 8537.5 Rupiah) (Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in SHANGHAI; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)