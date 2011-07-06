版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 7月 6日 星期三 22:28 BJT

UPDATE 1-Freeport strike highlights fragile copper supply

 * Bad weather, industrial action constrain supply
 * Copper deficit seen deepening
 * Strikes highlight rising labour costs

 (Recasts, adds analyst comment)	
 By Olivia Rondonuwu and Michael Taylor	
 JAKARTA/LONDON July 6 A strike for higher pay
has paralysed production at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's
 giant mine in Indonesia, workers said on Wednesday, the
latest disruption to a fragile copper supply pipeline that is
providing a floor for prices.	
 A series of bad-weather related events and industrial action
has put strain on a market that many believe will deepen into
deficit this year, propping up prices of the metal on the London
Metal Exchange.	
 "It further highlights the risk to copper supply growth this
year," analyst Gayle Berry of Barclays Capital said.	
 "You have got declining output from the world's two largest
mines, plus weather-related disruptions, a slower than expected
ramp up at Esperanza (copper mine in Chile), plus now these
labour issues," she said. 	
 Barclays Capital sees the copper market in a 700,000 tonne
deficit this year.	
 Freeport's Grasberg mine holds the world's biggest gold
reserves and is one of the largest copper producers, and the
strike, which was in its third day, highlights the rising labour
costs for businesses in booming emerging markets.	
 Workers at Codelco in Chile, the world's top copper
producer, are set to strike for 24 hours next Monday to protest
against an overhaul of the country's giant state mining company.
 	
 Bad weather this year has repeatedly hit the mining 
heartland of Chile, disrupting the operations of copper miners,
and more heavy snow, wind and rain is expected in Chile's
copper-rich north. 	
 "(These) adverse effects should probably not last for long,
but will be contributory factors to a much tighter global copper
market over the rest of the year. We therefore see good support
for copper prices," Commerzbank said on Wednesday in a note.	
 Chile's Antofagasta said last month the ramp-up of
its Esperanza copper mine, expected to contribute the lion's
share of supply growth this year, would be completed in the
second half, after taking longer than initially planned.
 	
 "In a  different type of environment you'd expect that to
help increase price," Berry said of the supply disruptions. "At
the moment, the markets seem to be a lot more focused on macro
events (but) you can certainly say they are providing a floor."	
 Copper prices in London fell on Wednesday, after    
China raised interest rates for the third time this year, but
are holding within 7 percent of record highs, despite still
tepid demand from top consumer China. 	
 Gold edged lower on Wednesday after China's rate
hike, driven more by investor flows and global risk sentiment,
than supply interruptions. 	
 	

 WORSENING ORE QUALITY	
 The Freeport mine is already facing a 17 percent decline
this year in production of copper because of worsening ore
quality, with the strike likely to exacerbate the drop, said
MineLife analyst Gavin Wendt.	
 Freeport has so far only said that concentrate shipments
have not been affected, although it has declined to comment on
whether operations and production has been disrupted.	
 Analysts said any force majeure, enabling Freeport to halt
contract shipments to buyers, would depend on the level of
stocks the U.S. mining firm maintained at the remote mountain
site.	
 "You may not see a force majeure unless it continues over a
week," said UK-based VM Group analyst Carl Firman. "Generally
mines have built into their mine plans a certain buffer of
stocks, and I'd imagine they will work those down first so they
can keep shipments and contracts secure."	
 There are around 8,000 mine workers taking part in the
Freeport strike. Workers earning $1.50 per hour are pushing for
higher wages, since their union says other Freeport workers
around the world earn over ten times that amount.	
 The salary is in line with average wages last year of about
$230 a month in the eastern Papua province, the country's
statistics bureau said, though wage inflation has been spurred
by over 6 percent growth in Southeast Asia's top economy and by
record commodity prices this year.	
  
($1 = 8537.5 Rupiah)	
	
 (Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in SHANGHAI, Melanie Burton
in LONDON; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Ramthan
Hussain Susan Thomas)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐