Striking Freeport Indonesia workers protest, await new talks

JAKARTA, Sept 29 Up to 1,500 striking workers at
Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's giant gold and
copper mine in Indonesia's remote Papua province protested
outside a government office on Thursday, urging authorities to
help end a dispute over pay.
After mediation talks failed last week, union officials have
urged parliament in Jakarta to intervene to resolve the dispute.
The tripartite talks ended in deadlock last Friday between
Indonesia's Manpower Ministry, the company and union officials.
Virgo Solossa, a union official, said a meeting may take
place on Friday involving new parties such as local government
officials and local parliament members.
"We're waiting for an invite from the parliament here for a
discussion hopefully on Friday," he said.
Freeport, home to the world's third-largest copper mine, has
a total workforce of about 23,000, thousands of whom began a
one-month strike on Sept. 15. The miners' union has lowered its
pay rise demand to $12.50 to $37 an hour from $17.5 to $43 an
hour, added Solossa.
That compares with $1.5 to $3 an hour currently.
A shipping worker from Freeport's Papua port said loading
activities had eased as some of contract workers at the port had
left. It was not immediately clear why they had left the area.
The strike has stirred concerns it may boost metal prices
amid a global shortage. Freeport is the world's biggest publicly
traded copper miner and its Grasberg facility has the world's
largest recoverable reserves of copper and the largest gold
reserves.
The estimated impact on production is about 3 million pounds
of copper and 5,000 ounces of gold for each day of the work
stoppage, according to Freeport. Last week, Chief Executive
Officer Richard Adkerson said only that production had been
slowed "significantly."
Local subsidiary PT Freeport Indonesia said in a statement
on Monday that it was working "diligently and constructively" to
reach a new labor agreement.
The stoppage has also raised concerns over a broader push by
workers for a greater share of profits in Indonesia, Southeast
Asia's biggest economy. Pilots and supermarket staff have also
recently gone on strike.
