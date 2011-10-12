UPDATE 2-Freeport Indonesia says ramps up copper output

* Firm says production over 4,000 T/day in Oct
* Normal output is 6,300 T/day - union
* Freeport to ship nearly 70,000 T concentrate this wk
* Union says may slash pay demand, but no new talks
(Updates with details, union lowering demand)
By Samuel Wanda and Rieka Rahadiana
TIMIKA, Indonesia, Oct 12 Freeport Indonesia has
ramped up copper concentrate production at its strike-hit
Grasberg mine, taking it to more than 4,000 tonnes per day in
October, and plans to ship 79,000 tonnes this week.
This has taken output at the world's second-biggest copper
mine from just 54 tonnes on Sept. 18, days after the start of a
strike by around half its workforce, and up to around
three-quarters of its normal production, undermining the
month-long industrial action over pay.
The output announcement appears to have strengthened
Freeport's hand for now and came days after a clash between
striking workers and police near the remote mine killed one
protester.
Union official Juli Parorrongan told Reuters on Wednesday it
could lower its pay demand to $7.50 an hour, from a previous
demand for at least $12.50 and initial calls of as much as $200
an hour.
Output has steadily climbed in the past three weeks and
peaked at 6,266 tonnes on Oct. 9, before slipping again to 4,494
tonnes on Monday, the company said. Normal production would be
6,300 tonnes a day, according to the workers' union.
Freeport said it would ship 78,921 tonnes of concentrate
from Grasberg this week, though some of this is likely to have
been from stockpiles and it remains to be seen if Freeport will
have the workers to get the fresh ore output to ships.
"It's that last big chunk of material that was sitting there
on the port. They're going to get rid of it, then they're going
to struggle to continue to move material either out of the mine,
down the rail and on to boats," said a copper trader.
"I can't see how they're managing to ramp up production and
ship material with a third of the workforce... If they are not
shipping another 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes within the next two to
three weeks, then that's not a good sign at all," the trader
said.
The increased output comes despite the strike at Freeport
McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's Grasberg, which also has the
world's largest gold reserves, being extended by another month
to mid-November.
Copper prices have so far shrugged off the supply
disruption because of worries a weakening global economy would
hit demand for metals, and news of increased output at Grasberg
may weigh on the market.
"NO WORK, NO PAY"
The production statement by Freeport Indonesia, given to
local reporters near the remote mountain mine in the country's
easternmost Papua region, backs up its assertion that contract
and some other workers have been returning to boost output and
processing.
"No work, no pay -- work, more pay," the statement said, in
an apparent effort to encourage striking workers to return.
As the firm manages to maintain some output, striking
workers are not getting paid and so some may struggle to
maintain the action. The region is one of Indonesia's poorest.
However, there are no pay talks at the moment, with the
current pay rate at $1.5 to $3.0 an hour and the firm having
offered a 25 percent pay rise.
"The union is willing to consider the demand to an ideal
level," said Parorrongan. "We have tried for a negotiation
through the local manpower department, but management said that
striking workers are welcome to work but consequences for
striking will be imposed. It's closing the negotiation."
The clash on Monday injured several others, complicating the
pay dispute and souring the mood among workers.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in LONDON; Writing by
Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)