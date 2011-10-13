RPT-UPDATE 2-Freeport Indonesia says ramps up copper output

(Repeat of story filed on Wednesday)

* Firm says production over 4,000 T/day in Oct

* Normal output is 6,300 T/day - union

* Freeport to ship nearly 70,000 T concentrate this wk

* Union says may slash pay demand, but no new talks

By Samuel Wanda and Rieka Rahadiana

TIMIKA, Indonesia, Oct 12 Freeport Indonesia has ramped up copper concentrate production at its strike-hit Grasberg mine, taking it to more than 4,000 tonnes per day in October, and plans to ship 79,000 tonnes this week.

This has taken output at the world's second-biggest copper mine from just 54 tonnes on Sept. 18, days after the start of a strike by around half its workforce, and up to around three-quarters of its normal production, undermining the month-long industrial action over pay.

The output announcement appears to have strengthened Freeport's hand for now and came days after a clash between striking workers and police near the remote mine killed one protester.

Union official Juli Parorrongan told Reuters on Wednesday it could lower its pay demand to $7.50 an hour, from a previous demand for at least $12.50 and initial calls of as much as $200 an hour.

Output has steadily climbed in the past three weeks and peaked at 6,266 tonnes on Oct. 9, before slipping again to 4,494 tonnes on Monday, the company said. Normal production would be 6,300 tonnes a day, according to the workers' union.

Freeport said it would ship 78,921 tonnes of concentrate from Grasberg this week, though some of this is likely to have been from stockpiles and it remains to be seen if Freeport will have the workers to get the fresh ore output to ships.

"It's that last big chunk of material that was sitting there on the port. They're going to get rid of it, then they're going to struggle to continue to move material either out of the mine, down the rail and on to boats," said a copper trader.

"I can't see how they're managing to ramp up production and ship material with a third of the workforce... If they are not shipping another 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes within the next two to three weeks, then that's not a good sign at all," the trader said.

The increased output comes despite the strike at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's Grasberg, which also has the world's largest gold reserves, being extended by another month to mid-November.

Copper prices have so far shrugged off the supply disruption because of worries a weakening global economy would hit demand for metals, and news of increased output at Grasberg may weigh on the market.

"NO WORK, NO PAY"

The production statement by Freeport Indonesia, given to local reporters near the remote mountain mine in the country's easternmost Papua region, backs up its assertion that contract and some other workers have been returning to boost output and processing.

"No work, no pay -- work, more pay," the statement said, in an apparent effort to encourage striking workers to return.

As the firm manages to maintain some output, striking workers are not getting paid and so some may struggle to maintain the action. The region is one of Indonesia's poorest.

However, there are no pay talks at the moment, with the current pay rate at $1.5 to $3.0 an hour and the firm having offered a 25 percent pay rise.

"The union is willing to consider the demand to an ideal level," said Parorrongan. "We have tried for a negotiation through the local manpower department, but management said that striking workers are welcome to work but consequences for striking will be imposed. It's closing the negotiation."

The clash on Monday injured several others, complicating the pay dispute and souring the mood among workers. (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in LONDON; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)