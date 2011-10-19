Freeport's cosy Indonesia govt ties not helping end strike

(Replaces earlier version issued in error)
By Olivia Rondonuwu and Neil Chatterjee
JAKARTA Oct 19 When Freeport renewed its
contract for one of the world's biggest copper and gold mines,
some of Indonesia's top officials were on hand at the
celebration, cheerfully applauding the CEO's impersonation of
Elvis Presley.
Some 20 years, and several Indonesian presidents, later,
that cosy relationship with the government in Jakarta is doing
little to help resolve one of the resource-rich country's worst
industrial disputes.
It may well be a hindrance.
The strike at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc 's
Grasberg mine in the remote eastern province of Papua shut down
production in mid-September, though the firm says it is back
producing at reduced levels after sabotage to its main pipeline
on Monday.
The dispute over pay has also drawn in local tribesmen, with
their own grievances over land rights and pollution, armed with
spears and arrows to join Freeport workers blocking the mine's
supply roads for food and fuel this week.
The company's relationship with the central government
stretches back to the 1960s when autocratic President Suharto
was in the early years of his long rule.
It was a rule, which ended in 1998 in the wake of the Asian
financial crisis, when a major project without involvement of
the country's elite was unthinkable.
Freeport still has close ties with a government that
keeps tight military control over Grasberg, which holds more
gold than any other mine in the world, and the rest of its
easternmost and independent-minded Papua province, to safeguard
its vast reserves of natural resources.
The snag now for the Phoenix, Arizona-based company is that
Jakarta, lord of all the archipelago during the Suharto era, has
since handed over political authority to a locally elected
governor.
"Things are different now. The central government doesn't
have the same power it used to have ... Now the power to deal
with the strike and pay dispute is in the hand of the local
government but they just don't do that," said Yunarto Wijaya, an
analyst from Jakarta-based think tank Charta Politika.
But Wijaya says the local government simply does not have
the power to negotiate with Freeport.
And the central government's failure to help despite sending
in officials to mediate, has only added to the resentment.
Indonesia's government owns about 9 percent in Freeport
Indonesia, which contributes 1.6 percent of GDP in Southeast
Asia's top economy, and its inability to broker a deal to
resolve the dispute is painful.
Freeport still beat Wall Street estimates in its third
quarter results on Wednesday, but said production and sales were
adversely affected by the strike, to the tune of 70 million
pounds of copper and 100,000 ounces of gold. That's $165 million
worth of gold alone at today's prices .
TARNISHED GOLD
One of Suharto's first laws after rising to power in the
mid-1960s was to allow Freeport into Papua, then a new province
of Indonesia. In 1991, a new contract was signed to tap the huge
riches of Grasberg mountain.
In a sign of how close relations were with the government's
upper levels, several of its most powerful officials attended
the huge party in Jakarta to celebrate the 1991 deal. The
entertainment included an impersonation of Elvis Presley by the
now chairman of Freeport, James "Jim Bob" Moffett.
These days, however, politicians regularly sound off
against foreign investment and there is a clear split between
those who are pro-international capital and those who favour not
just subsidies and protectionism, but resource asset
expropriation -- a divide that reaches even to the cabinet.
The new energy and mining minister, Jero Wacik, inaugurated
on Wednesday, said one of his first priorities was to
renegotiate "too unfair" production sharing contracts, though he
did not name any company.
"Maybe now, because there is so much criticism with regard
to the contract of work, and not just Freeport ... by some of
the politicians and NGOs, the government doesn't want to show
its close relations with foreign investors, especially the
mining industry," said one Indonesia mining consultant.
"I don't think there is a special relationship between
Freeport and the government. In the past yes, but that sometimes
can be a burden for Freeport rather than a positive. People can
be suspicious that a previous contract was based on relations at
that time, and too good for Freeport," he said.
HANDOUTS
Security consultants say it is essential for resource firms
to get on better with local communities which often demand a
share of profits that are kept by the central government.
Freeport says it is trying. Last year alone it spent $155
million on various sustainable development programmes in Papua,
including nearly $70 million on community development in one of
the country's poorest regions.
But with gold prices at record highs, and Grasberg
having the world's biggest gold reserves, workers have demanded
more than 10 times their current pay of $1.50 an hour.
The workers union, which has held pay talks with the firm
mediated by government, says Freeport's relationship with the
government is too close and argues that the local authorities
are ineffectual.
"The way they let Freeport do things, such as firing people
at will, forcing workers on strike to work, hiring new people to
do the work are against the manpower law, but Freeport did not
get a strong warning for doing so," said Juli Parorrongan,
spokesman for the union.
"The local government is either too spoiled by Freeport's
presence or doesn't have the ability to manage these resources."
