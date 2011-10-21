Freeport says gunmen kill three at Indonesia mine

JAKARTA Oct 21 Gunmen killed three people near Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia, the firm said on Friday, the latest attack on a company suffering from a strike, sabotage and blockades.

Separately, a mine worker in Timika on Papua province where the remote mountain mine is located, said that a pipeline called Mile 29 carrying copper concentrates is leaking.

Initial reports from government authorities indicate that gunshots were fired by unknown men on a lowland access road, killing a contract worker and two others who were not employees, said Freeport Indonesia spokesman Ramdani Sirait.

"Police are investigating the incident with our full support and cooperation," said Sirait.

A similar attack came several miles away on Oct. 14 when unidentified gunmen shot dead two men and another burned to death inside a car.

Freeport is facing a prolonged strike at Grasberg, the world's second biggest copper mine, and it was not clear if the shootings were linked to that dispute or to a simmering independence movement in the remote region. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Samuel Wanda; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Ramthan Hussain)