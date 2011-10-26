UPDATE 2-Freeport Indonesia declares force majeure at Grasberg

* Copper mine declares force majeure on "concentrate sales
agreements"
* Copper prices rise over 3 pct to lead the base metals
complex
(Recasts, updates, adds comment/detail)
By Olivia Rondonuwu
JAKARTA, Oct 26 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc declared force majeure on some concentrate sales
from its strike-hit Grasberg mine in Indonesia on Wednesday, a
move that kept benchmark copper prices close to a one-month
high.
Freeport's decision frees it from some of its contractual
obligations to supply buyers of metal produced at the world's
second-largest copper mine. The news buoyed copper prices on the
London Metal Exchange on Wednesday and the benchmark contract
rose as much as 3.5 percent to $7,785 a tonne. That was
just below a one-month peak of $7,820 hit on Tuesday.
Grasbeg holds more gold and copper reserves than any other
mine and also produces silver. Month-long strike action over pay
and conditions, road blockades and damage to a pipeline have hit
output at the open-pit mine.
"As previously reported, the strike action at PT
Freeport Indonesia has impacted production and concentrate
shipments," Freeport Indonesia spokesman Ramdani Sirait said in
a statement.
"The lower concentrate production has impacted our ability
to fully perform our sales commitments and as a result, we were
required to declare force majeure on the affected concentrate
sales agreements," he added.
Sirait gave no further details on how much output or which
buyers of the concentrate were affected.
"It is almost a certainty that Freeport's
declaration of force majeure has supported copper prices today,"
said Gavin Wendt, Mine Life analyst. "News of the strike isn't
new but the situation hasn't been improving and have been
getting worse.
"The lengthy time frame of the strike has effectively forced
Freeport's hand in this matter in declaring force majeure and
there is no near-term prospect of the situation resolving
itself."
Analysts also said that the force majeure comes at the same
time that many miners and smelters are involved in negotiations
on fees for processing copper. The declaration would likely
support the miners' position in those negotiations as there
would be less raw material to process, forcing smelters to be
more competitive on fees for taking on the work.
The company said last week that an eight-day strike in
July and the second, continuing strike at Grasberg led to a loss
of about 70 million pounds of copper and 100,000 ounces of gold
in the third quarter, and cut its sales forecasts for 2012.
Earlier this month, Freeport Indonesia said it had
ramped up copper concentrate output at Grasberg to average more
than 4,000 tonnes per day by relying largely on non-unionised
and contract workers, in a move criticised by the government.
ID:nL3E7LD071]
Before the strike began , Freeport
Indonesia forecast 2011 copper output at around 1 billion pounds
(453,952 tonnes), from 1.2 billion pounds last year.
Freeport Indonesia's copper concentrates are sold under
long-term contracts, with approximately one-half sold to
affiliated smelters Atlantic Copper and PT Smelting, the firm's
website said.
A trading manager at a large Chinese smelter told Reuters
that there are no smelters in China that hold contracts for
Grasberg concentrates, due to its high gold content.
"The Freeport strike definitely plays a part in copper's
rise today," said Citigroup analyst David Thurtell. "This plus
further evidence of drawdowns from warehouses are why dips are
being bought."
Late last week, Freeport resumed pay talks with its
Indonesian mine workers union in a bid to end a month-long
strike.
The Freeport worker's union initially demanded $30 to $200
an hour for miners earning $1.50 to $3, after finding out their
counterparts around the world earned 10 times more. They scaled
back pay demands last week to $7.50 an hour, as the company
boosted output by using contractors and other workers.
Prior to the latest talks the company said it was
considering shutting down its Grasberg mine as one of several
contingency plans if security does not improve.
At that time, the firm said the Grasberg mine was operating
at about two-thirds of its capacity.
The Freeport area in remote Papua province in eastern
Indonesia suffers from sporadic shootings, due to a simmering
separatist conflict.
(Additional reporting by Polly Yam in HONG KONG, Carrie Ho in
SHANGHAI and Rujun Shen in SINGAPORE; Writing by Michael Taylor;
Editing by Simon Webb)