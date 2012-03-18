Three people die in Freeport Indonesia helicopter crash

JAKARTA, March 18 Three people have died after a
helicopter belonging to Freeport-McMoRan & Gold Inc's
Indonesian unit crashed in the remote mountainous area of Mimika
in the Papua region.
Two Indonesian contract workers and a pilot from New Zealand
lost contact with air control on Saturday, a company spokesman
said. A search and rescue team found the wreckage on Sunday.
An investigation is currently underway, but bad weather is
believed to have caused the crash, the spokesman added.
Freeport's Grasberg mine in west Papua holds the largest
gold reserves and is the second-largest copper mine in the
world.
Operations at the mine have been hampered in recent months
by a series of labour disputes, including a three-month strike
late last year.