UPDATE 2-Freeport can't say when Indonesia mine to reopen, confirms 28 dead

* Freeport says too early to say when mine will restart
* Lost output at Indonesia mine totals 220,000 T of ore a
day
* Rescuers give up hope of finding survivors, 28 dead
* Indonesia investigating safety of underground mines
By Michael Taylor and Yayat Supriatna
JAKARTA, May 22 Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold
Inc said it will not restart production at the world's
second-largest copper mine in Indonesia after a tunnel collapse
that killed 28 workers until it is convinced of the mine's
safety.
Arizona-based Freeport suspended operations at the remote
Papua mine on Wednesday last week, at a cost estimated at about
$15 million a day in lost production, a day after a training
tunnel away from its main operations fell in on 38 workers.
Ten workers were saved, but rescuers on Wednesday gave up
hope of finding more survivors and the search for seven workers
still listed as missing has turned into an attempt the retrieve
their bodies.
"We're not going to let people go back until we're
comfortable they're safe and that will be done in cooperation
with the union and the rest of the workers," Freeport CEO
Richard Adkerson told a news conference at Indonesia's mining
ministry in Jakarta.
Freeport said it was too early to say when production would
resume.
"We have not decided on when we will start the operation
again because we are still focusing on how to solve the
problem," Rozik Soetjipto, president director of Freeport
Indonesia, said, referring to the cause of the tunnel collapse.
Investors are concerned the accident, one of the country's
worst mining disasters, could further strain relations between
Freeport and trade unions after a three-month strike in late
2011 and smaller disputes since.
The Grasberg mine, which also holds the world's largest gold
reserves, normally produces around 220,000 tonnes of
concentrated ore a day. Around 140,000 tonnes comes from open
pit mining and 80,000 tonnes from underground operations, the
firm said.
Indonesia has ordered an independent investigation into the
accident and will also check all other underground mining
facilities in the country, said Jero Wacik, Indonesia's energy
and mineral resources minister, without elaborating. He did not
say when the government may decide on whether to reopen the
mine.
Indonesia's mining sector has a poor safety record after a
series of previous accidents including an explosion at a coal
mine in Sumatra that killed at least 28 people in 2009 and a
landslide in 2006 that killed eight.
LIMITED IMPACT
The suspension of operations at Grasberg follows Rio Tinto's
decision to suspend work at its Bingham Canyon copper and gold
mine near Salt Lake City, Utah, in early April after a land
slide.
The impact of the Grasberg closure on global copper supply
has so far been limited as the mine complex keeps stockpiles in
reserve in case of disruptions, although that would change if
the closure drags on.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $7,391.50 a tonne on Wednesday, down slightly
from where it was trading before the mine closure.
The impact on Freeport's stock has also been limited.
Freeport shares closed at $31.98 on Tuesday, having held to a
fairly tight range in recent days.
Still, analysts are concerned that the mine could face a
prolonged closure. Freeport has said it would only reopen with
government permission.
Mining industry sources say the tunnel collapse has also
raised fears that a planned underground expansion by Freeport
may prove more complex than first thought, putting at risk its
aggressive production targets over the next few years.
"The tunnel was deep underground. The ore body is deeper
still. The collapse suggests actually getting in there could be
problematic and that Freeport will have to curtail its
production estimates," said a mining industry source in
Singapore.
Freeport Indonesia has forecast sales of 1.1 billion pounds
of copper and 1.2 million ounces of gold in 2013, up 54 percent
and 31 percent over 2012, respectively.
At current prices, the forecast production equates to an
expected output of about $10 million of copper and $4.7 million
of gold of day, according to Reuters calculations.
The expected rise in sales is due to higher ore grades and a
ramp up in production from underground operations.