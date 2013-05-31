Freeport Indonesia union says worker killed in new mine collapse

JAKARTA May 31 One worker was killed after a
new underground tunnel collapsed on Friday at Freeport McMoRan
Copper and Gold Inc 's Indonesia mine, a union official
said, calling on miners to stop work at the world's
second-biggest copper mine.
Company officials could not be immediately reached, but this
would be the second deadly accident at the remote Papua complex
in just over two weeks after 28 people were killed in another
collapse.
Papua-based union official Virgo Solossa said by telephone
the worker had been killed after "a tunnel collapse at an
underground drop point out of Freeport production area".
Freeport said on Wednesday it had resumed some operations at
the copper mine.