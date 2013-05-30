Freeport Indonesia union says won't return to work until probes done

JAKARTA May 30 Workers at Freeport McMoRan
Copper and Gold Inc 's Indonesia mine will not return to
open pit mining until all investigations are completed into a
deadly tunnel collapse this month, union official Virgo Solossa
said on Thursday.
The company said on Wednesday it had resumed some operations
at the world's second largest copper mine, in the remote
province of Papua, after 28 people were killed just over two
weeks ago in one of Indonesia's worst mining disasters.
The union agreed at a meeting on Thursday to stick to its
previous position that work would not resume at the mine until
the investigations were complete, Solossa said, adding that they
had only begun a few days ago.
"Everyone who is responsible for the safety and who abused
the safety systems, should be sent home while the investigation
is underway," Solossa, who is based in Papua, told Reuters by
telephone.