UPDATE 4-New Freeport Indonesia accident threatens to extend mine stoppage

* Freeport says latest accident not due to tunnel collapse

* Accident may heighten tensions between Freeport and union

* Second accident in just over 2 weeks raises concerns on copper supply

* Freeport shares fall 2 percent

By Yayat Supriatna

JAKARTA, May 31 A second accident at Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc's huge Indonesian copper mine in under three weeks threatened on Friday to cause a prolonged closure there and hit global supplies of the metal.

A driver was fighting for his life after his truck was covered in wet muck, the company said, prompting a union official to call on his members to stop work at Grasberg, the world's second-biggest copper mine.

The wet muck, a mud-like ore material, flowed from a storage bin, covering the truck and its operator. Freeport said it has existing safety procedures for dealing with wet muck.

"The circumstances involved in this incident are inconsistent with the company's established safety protocol and are being investigated," spokesman Eric Kinneberg said in an emailed statement.

"This event was not the result of any collapse of the mine tunnel ... and does not in any way reflect upon the integrity of the mine," he added.

But the latest accident does raise questions over how much longer Freeport will be able to supply its customers, and it further strains relations between the firm and labour unions.

Earlier on Friday, Papua-based union official Virgo Solossa asked the company to stop all activities at the remote complex in west Papua and to review safety systems.

Freeport suspended operations at the complex in eastern Indonesia on May 15, a day after a training area in another tunnel, away from the site of its main operations, caved in on 38 workers.

Twenty-eight people died in the disaster, one of the worst mining accidents in Indonesia's history.

"The victim is still in a critical condition. Hopefully, we can save his life," Solossa told Reuters by telephone. He had earlier said the worker had been killed.

The accidents could have a bearing on contract renegotiations between the Indonesian government and the company, which is trying to obtain a extension beyond 2021.

A separatist movement has long pushed for a greater share of resource revenues in Papua.

The accidents have raised concerns among copper traders over whether Freeport will have to default on shipments to customers. The company has repeatedly declined to reveal exact data on the size of its stockpiles or how long these will permit shipments to continue in the absence of fresh output.

They also raise issues about Freeport's ambitious plans to turn Grasberg into the world's biggest underground mining complex after 2016, when its open pit operations are due to end. Open pit mining currently accounts for two-thirds of production.

"You have to ask questions of Freeport," a Singapore-based industry source said. "Is it the result of a seismic event, or has the underground mine become unsafe after the recent collapse?"

But analysts remain confident that Freeport will continue with its underground expansion at Grasberg, an essential transition as the open-pit resource is mined out.

"I think things are proceeding at Grasberg as planned," said Jorge Beristain, a mining analyst with Deutsche Bank. "Simply put, if they don't fully move this mine underground, when the pit depletes, there will not be a lot of copper mined at Grasberg."

Freeport did not immediately respond to requests for comment on its expansion plans.

The company has already invested heavily in the mine and will spend an average of $735 million a year over the next five years on the Deep Mill Level Zone and the Grasberg Block Cave, due to come online in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

FORCE MAJEURE IN 2011

Industry sources say large miners typically have three to four weeks of ore stockpiled at port, and around three days on site.

Freeport declared a force majeure on some concentrate sales about one month into a 2011 strike, freeing itself from some of its contractual supply obligations.

Copper prices slipped on Friday, ahead of a factory activity report from top metals consumer China, with benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ending down 0.3 percent at $7,299 a tonne.

Shares in Freeport were down 2 percent as copper miners' stock fell with the price of the metal.

Freeport said on Wednesday it had resumed some operations at the mine, which also holds the world's largest gold reserves. The union had reiterated work would not resume until all investigations into the May 14 accident were complete.

"This latest accident shows how Freeport management is arrogant after they have forced themselves and the workers to go back to work and re-start production activity," Solossa said.

"That's why the union calls on all workers to stop working at all Freeport mining areas," said Solossa. The union represents about 18,000 of the mine's 24,000 workers.

After the May 14 tunnel collapse, the company and the union put on hold pay talks that began on May 13.

Freeport Indonesia's sales are expected to reach 1.1 billion lb of copper and 1.2 million ounces of gold in 2013, up 54 percent and 31 percent over 2012, respectively.

Open-pit mining at Grasberg normally produces around 140,000 tonnes of copper ore a day, while underground operations yield 80,000 tonnes.

The problems at the mine have helped cushion the dip in copper prices, although a prolonged shutdown would be necessary to hit world supplies, which are still seen in a small surplus this year.