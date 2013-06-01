Indonesia says Freeport mine cannot resume production yet

Azul prices Brazilian portion of IPO at 21 reais/share
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
JAKARTA, June 1 Indonesia has told Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc it cannot resume production yet at its huge copper mine following a major accident, a government official said on Saturday, adding to doubts how much longer the company can continue supplies of the metal.
Freeport suspended operations at its Grasberg complex in eastern Indonesia on May 15, a day after a training tunnel collapsed killing 28 people in one of Indonesia's worst mining accidents. Another worker is in serious condition after a separate accident on Friday, prompting a union leader to tell members to stop work.
"On Thursday, the director general (at the energy and mineral resources ministry) issued a letter forbidding all production activity except for maintenance," chief mining inspector Syawaludin Lubis told Reuters in a text message.
He gave no time frame for the resumption of production.
LONDON, April 11 Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE said on Tuesday that Bristol-Myers Squibb's immunotherapy drug Opdivo was not worth using on the state health service for treating head and neck cancer due to its high price.
* Jana has yet to speak with Whole Foods management about its plans and is actively attempting to engage with CEO John Mackey- CNBC reporter, citing sources Source