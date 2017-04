JAKARTA, June 22 Indonesia's energy ministry will allow Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc to resume some operations at the world's second biggest copper mine, a ministry spokesman said on Saturday.

"The decision was made by the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry last night that Freeport can resume open-pit mining," said spokesman Susyanto, who goes by one name, like many Indonesians.

The Grasberg mine was shut after a training tunnel collapsed in mid-May, killing 28 people.