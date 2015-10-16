Indonesian battle over Freeport threatens to mar leader's US trip

| JAKARTA
JAKARTA Oct 16 Indonesian ministers are
battling over control of U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan's
future in the country, threatening to mar the
president's first trip to the United States later this month.
President Joko Widodo starts a five-day trip to Washington
and San Francisco on Oct. 25, as investor sentiment in Southeast
Asia's largest economy brightens following a cabinet reshuffle
and a series of new stimulus measures.
One of Widodo's first stops will be with Freeport executives
at a breakfast ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Barack
Obama, according to a tentative schedule obtained by Reuters.
At the heart of talks will likely be Freeport's years-long
bid to renew its contract, allowing the firm to continue
operating beyond 2021 at the lucrative Grasberg mine in Papua,
one of the world's biggest deposits of gold and copper.
Freeport wants certainty to spend $18 billion to build what
would be the world's biggest underground mine. But under law the
government cannot begin to renegotiate until 2019, two years
before the contract expires.
A mines ministry official said this month the rules were
being revised, possibly allowing companies to propose an
extension earlier.
Mines minister Sudirman Said assured Freeport in a letter
last week that the government would "promptly" approve a
contract extension once it completes the process later this
year.
"For the government, it is better to make a decision instead
of delaying the problem. If it's postponed, it will burden the
government," Said Didu, the minister's senior adviser, told
reporters when asked about Freeport's contract extension.
But Said's boss, chief natural resources minister Rizal
Ramli, and security czar Luhut Pandjaitan have sharply
criticized Freeport's 48-history in Indonesia and say a contract
extension will not be decided for at least another four years.
"We have a regulation ... 2019, two years before the
contract expires," Pandjaitan told Reuters late Thursday. "We
cannot change our regulation just because of Freeport."
The mines ministry has dismissed statements from the two
senior ministers on the issue, saying they do not have the
authority to decide on such matters.
Didu said the mines ministry has Widodo's support to extend
the company's contract as quickly as possible.
"The president doesn't want many parties involved in this
negotiation with Freeport because, based on experience, many
parties have political and business interests."
But when reporters asked the president on Friday to provide
some clarity, Widodo said: "The extension can be done two years
before the end of the contract, it means 2019."
Freeport officials were not immediately available to
comment.
