Indonesia minister distances govt from Freeport extortion allegation

JAKARTA Dec 14 A senior Indonesian minister on
Monday sought to distance the administration from parliament
speaker Setya Novanto, who is fighting allegations that he tried
to extort shares worth $1.8 billion in the local unit of
Freeport McMoRan Inc.
Novanto is at the center of a major political scandal, with
a parliamentary ethics council investigating allegations he used
the name of President Joko Widodo to pressure Freeport's
officials for the shares, in return for a contract extension.
Novanto has denied any wrongdoing.
Analysts say the high-profile case could further erode
investor confidence in Southeast Asia's largest economy, with
Indonesia routinely ranked as one of the world's most corrupt
countries.
"We must not politicize this anymore because honestly we're
playing with something that can cause financial damage to this
nation," Luhut Pandjaitan, chief security minister and key
presidential adviser, told the ethics panel.
Pandjaitan was called to testify after his name came up
repeatedly in a secretly recorded meeting between Novanto and
the head of Freeport's Indonesian operations.
In the recording, Novanto indicated he had the approval of
Pandjaitan, who was then the presidential chief of staff, to
negotiate for the 20 percent stake on behalf of Widodo.
An ethics panel member said Pandjaitan's name was mentioned
66 times during the two-hour recording.
Pandjaitan, who founded coal and palm oil firm Toba
Sejahtera Group in 2004, said he never discussed such an issue
with Novanto and had no prior knowledge of the meeting.
"My friendship with Novanto is limited to his work as House
speaker and mine as coordinating minister," Pandjaitan told the
ethics hearing broadcast live on television.
"Since I have taken public office, I haven't been involved
in business."
The minister urged panel members to "stick to the facts" as
the case could hurt investor sentiment.
Widodo, who has not been called before the ethics panel, has
urged authorities to conduct a transparent investigation. The
attorney general's office is also looking into the case.
Freeport Indonesia must sell the Indonesian government a
greater share of its Grasberg copper and gold mine, one of the
world's biggest, under regulations passed last year by the
previous administration.
The government already has a 9.36 percent stake in
Freeport's Indonesian operations, and is due to take another
10.64 percent stake.
In return for Freeport's shares, Novanto allegedly told the
company executive that he could ensure the miner's contract
would be extended from 2021 to 2041.
U.S.-based Freeport sought the contract extension to give it
legal certainty before investing billions of dollars in the
Grasberg mine.
