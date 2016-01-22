Indonesia says Freeport must set aside further $530 mln for smelter

JAKARTA Jan 22 The Indonesian unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc must put a further $530 million into an escrow account, a government official said, among other requirements for the miner to extend its permit to export copper concentrate from Indonesia.

The funds are intended to be a guarantee that the Phoenix, Arizona-based company will complete a smelter in Indonesia, which is pushing to boost returns from its natural resources.

The amount would add to an estimated $80 million the U.S. mining giant set aside in July to obtain its current export permit, which is set to expire on Jan. 29.

The requirement adds to pressure on Freeport, whose stocks have tumbled 36 percent this month and hit their lowest in more than 15 years on Wednesday, hammered by falling prices for copper and oil, which the company also produces.

"This money is the remaining amount they should have spent on their smelter so far," Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot told reporters on Friday, adding that his team had not heard back from Freeport on the requirement.

A Freeport Indonesia spokesman told Reuters the company was still in discussions with the government on the matter.

According to Gatot, the smelter project, estimated to be worth up to $2.5 billion, is now 14 percent complete.

Energy Minister Sudirman Said said on Wednesday the new smelter should be 60 percent complete by now.

"We have warned them from a long time ago," Said said, referring to the export permit deadline.

Previously Freeport has said it had identified a site for the new smelter project.

The smelter and associated infrastructure were at the centre of scandal late last year that resulted in the resignation of parliament speaker Setya Novanto after he was accused of trying to extort shares from Freeport's local unit.

Freeport Indonesia's chief executive resigned on Monday, citing personal reasons. (Additional reporting by Michael Taylor and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)