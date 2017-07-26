FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia, Freeport agree on term of new copper mine permit -official
2017年7月26日 / 早上6点17分 / 2 天前

Indonesia, Freeport agree on term of new copper mine permit -official

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

JAKARTA, July 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia has reached an agreement with U.S. miner Freeport McMoRan Inc that any new operating permit for its Grasberg copper mine will only be valid until 2021, an energy and mining ministry official said on Wednesday.

Freeport would be able to apply for two 10-year extensions to this, but the new permit will only be valid once signed and both sides are still negotiating, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry Secretary-General Teguh Pamuji told reporters.

Freeport and Indonesia have been locked in a long-runing, costly permit over the future of the giant Grasberg mine.

Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Richard Pullin

