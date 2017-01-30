版本:
Indonesia reviewing Freeport request for new mining permit

JAKARTA Jan 30 Indonesia may issue a temporary mining permit to the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc, the country's mining minister said, that would pave the way for the mining giant to resume exports of copper concentrate from its Grasberg mine in Papua.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan said late on Monday that the government is now processing a proposal from Freeport, and may issue a temporary special mining permit for up to 6 months that will allow the company to resume copper exports.

"If they satisfy the requirements, including the requirements to build a smelter, we will issue them with a temporary special mining permit and an export (permit) too," Jonan said. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Louise Heavens)
