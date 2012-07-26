Indonesia govt says no interest to buy Freeport stake

JAKARTA, July 26 Indonesia's central government
has no interest in buying a 9.36 percent stake offered by
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc in its local unit,
the finance minister said on Thursday.
"I do not see the need to buy the stake, but we fully
support the stake being owned by the public," said Finance
Minister Agus Martowardojo.
Freeport Indonesia said this week it has offered the
government a further 9.36 percent stake in its local subsidiary,
and that the central government had offered it to the regional
administration in Papua where it runs runs the world's second
biggest copper mine. An IPO was another option, Freeport said.