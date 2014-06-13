版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 13日 星期五 14:30 BJT

Indonesia hopes to conclude Freeport contract talks this month

JAKARTA, June 13 Indonesia hopes to conclude talks with Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc. this month, the country's chief economic minister said on Friday, potentially paving the way for a resumption of copper concentrate exports.

Freeport's chief executive was in Jakarta this week in the hope of reaching a deal over a new export tax that both his firm and fellow copper miner Newmont Mining have argued they should not have to pay.

"God willing it will be finished this month," Coordinating Economic Minister Chairul Tanjung told reporters, referring to the government's discussions with Freeport. Concentrate exports have been halted for the past five months. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Richard Pullin)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐