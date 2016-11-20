Freeport Indonesia appoints former air force official as new chief

JAKARTA Nov 20 Indonesia's biggest copper miner PT Freeport Indonesia has appointed former Indonesian air force chief of staff Chappy Hakim as its new chief executive, company spokesman said on Sunday.

The decision by the unit of US miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc comes amid efforts to extend its contract to operate the giant Grasberg copper mine in the Indonesian province of Papua.

The chief executive position has been vacant since previous head of the company left in January.

"The appointment was done after consultation with the Indonesian government and (we are) in the process of obtaining an official approval from shareholders," said Riza Pratama, Freeport Indonesia spokesman.

Hakim, a veteran air force pilot, was the Indonesian Air Force chief of staff from 2002 to 2005.

Freeport wants assurances on a contract extension before investing $18 billion to expand its operations, including underground, but under existing laws cannot legally begin talks on a contract extension until 2019.

The nation's existing 2009 mining law is expected to be revised by parliament this year.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)