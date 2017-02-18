Freeport Indonesia CEO resigns after force majeure on copper exports

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
JAKARTA Feb 18 Chappy Hakim, the chief executive of Freeport-McMoran Inc's Indonesian unit, has resigned, the firm said in a statement on Saturday, after its parent company declared force majeure on copper concentrate shipments from its giant Grasberg mine in Papua.
Hakim, a former air force chief, had only been in the job for a few months. He was appointed to use his connections to guide Freeport Indonesia through regulatory uncertainty.
"I have decided it is in the best interests of PTFI (Freeport Indonesia) and my family to step down from my duties as president director while continuing to support the company in an advisory role," Hakim was cited as saying in the statement.
Freeport, which has been negotiating with the Indonesian government after halting exports following the introduction of new mining rules, said on Friday it could not meet contractual obligations for copper concentrate shipments from Grasberg following a five-week export ban. (Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo)
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm