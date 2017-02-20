Indonesia mining minister says govt also has right to bring Freeport to arbitration

JAKARTA Feb 20 Indonesia's mining minister
Ignasius Jonan on Monday said the government can also bring
Freeport-McMoRan Inc to arbitration if both sides fail
to reach an agreement over a mining contract.
Earlier on Monday, Freeport-McMoRan chief executive Richard
Adkerson said the company may commence arbitration if it and the
government cannot negotiate within 120 days a dispute over its
mining contract in Indonesia.
"If there's no agreement, this can be brought to
arbitration. Not only Freeport, the government also has a right
to bring this to arbitration," Jonan told reporters.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo;
Editing by Tom Hogue)