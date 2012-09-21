Angry mob cause damage at Freeport Indonesia offices

TIMIKA/JAKARTA, Sept 21 An angry mob smashed
windows and set fire to cars at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc's Indonesia unit during a prayer service on Friday
for a deceased employee, the company said.
"It took place during a joint prayer service to mourn the
departure of one of our most senior and respected (workers). He
suffered from a lengthy illness and he died last Tuesday," Daisy
Primayanti, Head of Corporate Communications at Freeport
Indonesia, said.
"It is quite premature to tell you about it (production) but
obviously the incident took place this afternoon in front of our
administrative office, which caused damage to our office. No one
was injured."
Freeport Indonesia operates the Grasberg mine, on west Papua
island in Southeast Asia, which holds the world's largest gold
reserves and second largest copper mine.
Primayanti said the incident was a tribal dispute, and that
police were now at the scene and had restored calm late on
Friday.
Worker disputes at Freeport Indonesia are common. Last year,
thousands of unionised Freeport workers halted production at
Grasberg in the country's longest ever strike.