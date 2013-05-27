Freeport to restart Indonesia open-pit mining soon -govt official

European shares creep higher, oil stocks and miners rise
* Wood Group, Amec Foster Wheeler up on increased deal synergies
JAKARTA May 27 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's Indonesian unit will restart open-pit mining operations at its Papua copper mine soon, Deputy Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Susilo Siswo Utomo said on Monday, after a tunnel collapse that killed 28 people.
Arizona-based Freeport suspended operations at the world's No. 2 copper mine on May 15, a day after the training tunnel, away from its main operations, fell in on 38 workers.
The Grasberg mine normally produces around 220,000 tonnes of concentrated ore a day, with around 140,000 tonnes coming from open pit mining and 80,000 tonnes from underground operations.
On Saturday, a union official said between 35 and 40 percent of workers at Freeport Indonesia had returned to work to carry out maintenance work.
* Wood Group, Amec Foster Wheeler up on increased deal synergies
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's ruling African National Congress backed President Jacob Zuma after calls for his resignation from various groups after he dismissed a respected finance minister, ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Wednesday.
* Kuna hits eight-week low as worry over Agrokor group mounts * Polish, Romanian central banks meet, seen keeping rates on hold * Czech retail data show slowdown, Hungarian industry picking up By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 5 The kuna fell on Wednesday, reflecting uncertainty over the debt of Croatia's biggest private company Agrokor , as parliament started to discuss a bill to protect the economy from fallout from any problems at major companies. O