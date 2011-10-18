Freeport Indonesia says producing reduced copper concentrate

JAKARTA Oct 18 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said on Tuesday that it was producing copper concentrate at reduced levels at its vast Grasberg mine in Indonesia, despite damage to one of its pipelines and striking workers blocking access roads.

Freeport said on Monday it had halted output after its main pipe carrying copper concentrate to a port from Grasberg, the world's second-biggest copper mine, was cut on Monday in an act of "sabotage".

The company will still suspend or curtail output as conditions warrant, Freeport Indonesia spokesman Ramdani Sirait said on Tuesday, as workers continued to block roads in the region. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)